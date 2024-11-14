Bicyclist dies after being struck by a vehicle in McAllen
A 68-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in McAllen., according to the McAllen Police Department.
The crash occurred on Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. at the 900 block of West Business 83, a news release stated.
McAllen police said the bicyclist, identified as Daniel Codina of McAllen, died as a result of the accident. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, the news release stated.
The collision remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Cheer, the black Labrador
-
Salvation Army of McAllen looking for volunteers for Red Kettle campaign
-
McAllen city officials solidify ties with Tampico, Tamaulipas with Friendship City agreement
-
Mission Fire Department undergoing controlled burn exercise
-
Smart Living: Things to know before co-buying a home