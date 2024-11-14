Bicyclist dies after being struck by a vehicle in McAllen

A 68-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in McAllen., according to the McAllen Police Department.

The crash occurred on Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. at the 900 block of West Business 83, a news release stated.

McAllen police said the bicyclist, identified as Daniel Codina of McAllen, died as a result of the accident. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, the news release stated.

The collision remains under investigation.