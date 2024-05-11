Bodies found in Brownsville apartment identified as members of the same family

Autopsies were performed on the three bodies that were found Wednesday at a Brownsville apartment complex, according to police.

The victims were identified on Friday as Maria Esther Singh, 60; Joaquin Galvan, 82; and Maria Trinidad Galvan, 78, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.

All three had been living together for over a year, a relative told Channel 5 News.

The bodies were found on Wednesday morning after police responded to a welfare concern at the Conquistador Apartments, located at the 300 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three decomposed bodies found in Brownsville apartment, investigation underway

The bodies were found in a “high state of decomposition,” according to police.

Police went to the apartment after a relative said he had not heard from the victims in three weeks.

“We got concerned and sent a family member over here to check on them at that time,” Omar Valdez said. “He said, ‘it looks like no one has been here. You might want to take the next step and call the police officer.’"

Valdez identified Singh as his wife's mother. He said Singh was taking care of her dad — Joaquin Galvan — and his sister, Maria Trinidad Galvan.

"It was just horrible, we didn't know what to do," Valdez said. "We are from out of town. To drive six hours from Houston to here... imagine how that was not knowing what was going on and just knowing they found bodies inside the apartment."

Valdez says he and his wife are unsure how to move forward with funeral arrangements.

Police on Wednesday said there were no signs of foul play.

Autopsy results are pending, police added.

Watch the video above for the full story.