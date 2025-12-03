Boil water notice lifted for Harlingen Waterworks System customers

KRGV photo

A boil water notice that had been in effect for over 24 hours has since been lifted, the city of Harlingen announced.

“The boil water notice has been lifted! You can now safely resume normal use of your tap water for drinking, cooking, and other purposes,” the city of Harlingen said in a social media published on Wednesday evening. “Please continue to follow any specific instructions from your local authorities, and remember to flush your pipes before using the water again.”

On Tuesday morning, the Harlingen Waterworks System issued the boil water notice after staff noticed cloudy water from the downtown water plant, a news release stated.

The boil water notice also affected customers of the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation since they purchase water from the Harlingen Waterworks System, the news release stated.

The boil water notice was lifted after samples of the water were sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.