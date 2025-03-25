Bomb threat spurs increase in security measures across Brownsville international bridges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they are taking all necessary measures following a bomb threat at the Brownsville Port of Entry.

The safety measures come after the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico issued a Sunday security alert informing the public of an increased security presence on all international bridges connecting Matamoros and Brownsville set for Monday.

“CBP is taking all to ensure the safety and security of our frontline employees and the traveling public,” CBP said in a statement to Channel 5 News, adding that all questions regarding the investigation of the bomb threat should be directed to the FBI.

Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI, and received the following statement in full:

"The FBI has been made aware of potential threats in the Brownsville area. While we are working to carefully vet and investigate the information we have received, we want to reiterate that the safety and security of the American people is the FBI’s highest concern. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to this - and all threats against any of our citizens. As always, we urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to state or local law enforcement, or submit tips to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov."

The security alert also warned travelers of the possibility of longer wait times at the international bridges. The security alert did not say when it would expire.

The alert added that the State Department’s travel advisory for Tamaulipas remains at a Level 4, advising people to not travel to the state due to crime and kidnapping.

The Brownsville Police Department said a police tower at the Gateway International Bridge is part of the increased security presence.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they have regular patrols assigned to the bridge.

Channel 5 News was at the Gateway International Bridge, where there wasn't much traffic on Monday.

Watch the video above for the full story.