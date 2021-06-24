Bond granted for suspects in $110 million healthcare fraud scheme

Bond was granted for five suspects accused of being involved in a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme, court records showed.

John Ageudo Rodriguez, 51, owner of Pharr Family Pharmacy; 40-year-old Mohammad Imtiaz Chowdhury and his father, 71-year-old Dr. Tajul Shams Chowdhury; Alex Flores Jr., 51, of McAllen; Hector De La Cruz, Jr., 50, of Edinburg; Araceli Gaona, 35, of Mission; and Erika Salinas Vasquez, 38, of Donna were indicted by a federal grand jury last week. They were charged with healthcare fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to pay and receive illegal kickbacks, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Rodriguez, Flores Jr. and De La Cruz Jr. each had their bond set at $250,000 with a $10,000 cash deposit, court records showed. All three made bond payment on Wednesday and were remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals Service pending their release.

Gaona and Vasquez had their bonds set at $50,000 with a $1,500 cash deposit and $75,000 with a $3,000 cash deposit, respectively.

Court records show that bond payment was made for Gaona on Thursday. She was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals Service pending her release.

Bonds were not listed for Mohammad Imtiaz Chowdhury and his father, 71-year-old Dr. Tajul Shams Chowdhury. A bond hearing for Salinas was set for Friday, June 25.