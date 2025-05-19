Bond set at $1 million for woman who confessed to killing her boyfriend in Donna

Miriam Valdez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Bond was set at $1 million for a 21-year-old woman charged with manslaughter after authorities say she confessed to shooting and killing her boyfriend in Donna.

Miriam Valdez was charged Monday afternoon after she admitted to firing a handgun at her boyfriend, whose body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The investigation began after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a residence on the 13000 block of Hermosa Vida Drive in rural Donna Sunday at around 3 p.m. where they found a body of 20-year-old Damian Bazan inside a vehicle on the property.

PREVIOUS STORY: One person detained following deadly shooting in Donna

Bazan had a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff’s office preciously said.

Valdez told investigators she fired what she believed was an unloaded gun in Bazan's direction, according to a news release. The cause of death was ruled to be homicide caused by the gunshot wound, the sheriff's office added.

Valdez remains in custody at the Hidalgo County jail.