Bond set at $1 million for woman who confessed to killing her boyfriend in Donna
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
Bond was set at $1 million for a 21-year-old woman charged with manslaughter after authorities say she confessed to shooting and killing her boyfriend in Donna.
Miriam Valdez was charged Monday afternoon after she admitted to firing a handgun at her boyfriend, whose body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The investigation began after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a residence on the 13000 block of Hermosa Vida Drive in rural Donna Sunday at around 3 p.m. where they found a body of 20-year-old Damian Bazan inside a vehicle on the property.
PREVIOUS STORY: One person detained following deadly shooting in Donna
Bazan had a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff’s office preciously said.
Valdez told investigators she fired what she believed was an unloaded gun in Bazan's direction, according to a news release. The cause of death was ruled to be homicide caused by the gunshot wound, the sheriff's office added.
Valdez remains in custody at the Hidalgo County jail.
More News
News Video
-
Lockdown lifted at Edinburg North High School after 'no credible threat' found...
-
Edinburg North High School on lockdown after reports of a weapon on...
-
Suspect in deadly McAllen crash remains hospitalized
-
Juvenile arrested following Brownsville police chase
-
Lanes reopen following caliche spill on the expressway near Pharr
Sports Video
-
RGV tennis stars results from UIL state tournament
-
UTRGV eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament after loss to Houston Christian
-
PSJA sweeps Austin Westlake to advance to regional final
-
UTRGV falls to Houston Christian in SLC Tournament; Vaqueros move to the...
-
Los Fresnos fight but get walked off in game one, Sharyland Eliminated...