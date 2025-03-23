Bond set for driver arrested in connection with 6-vehicle crash in Alamo

A Weslaco man accused of causing a six-vehicle crash on the expressway was arraigned Sunday.

Dario Flores, 38, was arrested after the crash occurred Saturday at 8 a.m. on the 1100 block of Expressway 83, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

Flores was charged with intoxication assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set at $50,000.

Several individuals were hospitalized in stable condition in connection with the crash, Solis added.

According to Solis, Flores was drunk and “three times over the legal limit” when he was arrested.