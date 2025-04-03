Bond set for man accused of threatening people with a handgun in Edinburg

A man accused of allegedly threatening several individuals with a handgun in Edinburg has officially been charged.

Moises Isai Rodriguez, 19, was arraigned on a total of 14 charges. He was charged with nine counts of deadly conduct, evading arrest with a prior conviction, unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, THC and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.

His total bond was set at $650,000.

As previously reported, Edinburg police received multiple reports of a man, later identified as Rodriguez, was brandishing a handgun and threatening individuals on April 1.

Police were able to locate Rodriguez, who then fled on foot, but officers were able to apprehend him.