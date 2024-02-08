Bond set for Mission shooting suspect

Giraldo Benjamin Tijerina. Photo credit: Mission Police Deparmtnet

A 33-year-old man was arraigned following a shooting in Mission that police said was the result of a domestic disturbance.

Giraldo Benjamin Tijerina was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of burglary with intent to commit assault and one count of abandoning and endangering a child, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mission shooting suspect took his child to the crime scene, police say

Tijerina was identified as the suspect who broke into an apartment at the San Pedro Apartments — located at 4206 San Gabriel St. — Monday at 10:40 p.m. and shot a 30-year-old man hiding in a closet.

Flores previously said the suspect shot his way into the apartment and took his child to the crime scene.

Police believe the shooting occurred because Tijerina was mad that his ex was seeing another man.

The unidentified shooting victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Bond for Tijerina was set at $600,000.