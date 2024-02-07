Mission shooting suspect took his child to the crime scene, police say

Photo credit: MGN Online

A man is in custody after police say he had his child with him when he shot a 30-year-old man, according to the Mission Police Department.

The shooting happened at the San Pedro Apartments — located at 4206 San Gabriel St. — Monday at 10:40 p.m.

According to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores, an unidentified man was shot inside an apartment in a bathroom closet.

The shooting victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The suspect took his child with him to the crime scene, police added.

Police declined to release the names of the individuals involved in the shooting. Flores identified the shooting suspect as the common-law husband of a woman who was at the apartment.

Flores said the shooting occurred because the suspect was mad that his ex was seeing another man.

The shooting suspect is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 8.