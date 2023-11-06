Bond set for suspects arrested in connection to Edinburg teen murder

The three suspects who were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Edinburg have been charged with murder at their arraignment on Monday.

Antonio Rodriguez, 21, Joseph Castillo, 20, and Rudy Coronado, 18, went before a judge where they were each given a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened Saturday night in Edinburg, where Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired, and two people were shot.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old who died from his wounds, and the second was a female who remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.