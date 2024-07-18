Border Patrol agents share strategies used in heat-related rescues

Border Patrol agents say they’re ready to help migrants who fall victim to the summer heat in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents were featured in a series of mock rescue scenarios to present their rescue strategies.

Among the scenarios was the use of a rescue beacon, which Border Patrol says is one of the most important pieces of equipment for rescues.

Migrants in distress press the button on the rescue beacon, and a voice in several languages tells them to stay where they are, and not move until help arrives.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector Chief Gloria Chavez says the newer beacons have technology to help them rescue migrants, and figure out what they need.

“We wanna know the medical — the physical condition of that migrant so that we're able to provide the proper response,” Chavez said.

Chavez says they need to take rescues just as seriously as their national security mission.

“We are focused on national security and protecting the border of this country, but we're gonna do it in a humanitarian way,” Chavez said.

