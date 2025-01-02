Border Patrol responds to video showing alleged animal abuse at Falfurrias checkpoint

The Border Patrol’s chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley sector said an investigation is underway following a viral social media post allegedly showing a Border Patrol agent abusing a K9.

The video was published Wednesday and shows the alleged abuse at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said the agency is taking “every allegation seriously.”

“Our K9s are extremely valuable to our border security mission. We love our dogs. They are very special law enforcement partners. Any mistreatment or abuse by their handlers will not be tolerated in any capacity,” Chavez said in the statement. “We have made proper notifications to conduct a full investigation into this event. Be assured that our K9 is safe. “

Chavez did not share details about the incident, or the status of the Border Patrol agent in the video.