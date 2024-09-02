Border Patrol Taking Closer Look at Family Identities
WESLACO – As the immigrant surge continues, groups posing as families continue to be in the mix.
Other Border Patrol sectors are tracking children 14 and under if they suspect the family is fake – Rio Grande Valley agents could soon do the same.
Special Operations Supervisor Agent Dustin Araujo explains Border Patrol agents here may begin to fingerprint and photograph the way other sectors do.
“The goal of this is to prevent these children from being exploited, or continue to be exploited, by the criminal organizations that are using these children to circumvent the loopholes present,” he explains.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas explains agents in the Valley currently keep track of children 14 and older.
Watch the video above for the full story.
