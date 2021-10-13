Border wall construction materials remain at site south of Mission

Even though the Biden administration canceled border wall contracts in the Rio Grande Valley sector, construction materials remain along the border.

In December, Pharr residents had complaints about the dust border wall construction materials were carrying into nearby homes. Now, the plates of metal bollards still sit there, even after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday it canceled all border wall contracts in the Valley.

Meanwhile, levees are being reconstructed under President Biden, but metal bollards are being used.

"In New Orleans, when you get in close to the city, instead of making the levees higher, what they do is build walls on top of the existing levees,” said Bob Gilbert, a geotechnical engineer from UT Austin.

However, in the Valley, many levees aren't near the Rio Grande's edge, which puts into question why metal poles are needed on top of them.

"That's not typical for a flood wall on top of a levee to have something up on top of the flood wall itself like that,” Gilbert said.

Construction equipment is still seen moving along at the levee construction sites south of Mission.

DHS and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weren’t immediately available for comment.