Broken filters causing low water pressure in La Grulla

City officials in La Grulla are asking residents to conserve water as crews work to fix an issue at their local water plant.

They say it's causing low water pressure for some residents.

"It's kinda in and out. So we'll have it occasionally throughout the week, like last week it was kinda low, and I guess today it's fine," La Grulla resident Eddie Guzman said.

He's not the only one who has had issues with La Grulla's water service.

"It's summer, and they're peaking out, I mean the system is and there's a lot of demand," La Grulla Water Consultant Javier Santiago said.

The city issued a public notice last week saying several service areas were having low water pressure.

At the peak of a hot summer, their nearly 40-year-old water plant is struggling to keep up with demand. A new plant still months away from being finished.

The water filters in the new water plant are still under construction. They are what the city needs to get clean water, and at the current plant they're only working with has four filters because two of them are out of service.

Those filters are over 40 years old, and they need to be rehabbed.

Santiago says he shut down those filters 10 months ago because they weren't working.

He says the city is investing about $250,000 in fixing them, and he believes they're almost there.

"We can get those back in play within the next two weeks. We can get more water flowing through that plant, and we can reach our capacity goals," Santiago said.

As he and his team work on fixing the current plant and building the new one, they want to make sure residents know one thing.

"The water is safe to drink. I mean, we're making every effort to send out a reliable water source," Santiago said.

The new water plant is costing about $11 million. City officials say construction should be done in the fall and operations should begin by next year.