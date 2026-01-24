Brownsville animal care center in need of blankets, pee pads
During the upcoming cold weather, Rio Grande Valley residents are asked not to forget our furry friends, who will need warmth as well.
On Friday, animal care workers at the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center put out a request for blankets and pee pads.
"So maybe small size blankets for the cats. I mean, even if you donate a bigger blanket, we're not opposed to cutting them. Anything, old blankets, sheets," BARCC Adoption Specialist Jordan Wally said.
The shelter will be open on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 416 FM 511.
The Isabel Y Garcia Animal Shelter in Port Isabel is also asking for blankets. They are located at 262 Woodys Lane.
