Brownsville animal shelter to get $4 million HVAC upgrade
A Brownsville animal shelter is getting a major HVAC upgrade.
The Brownsville Animal Regulation & Care Center, known as BARRC, says its current system is too old and requires costly maintenance. It was installed in 2004.
"It's in need of replacement," BARRC Director of Internal Services JP Villarreal said. "We're looking to modernize the HVAC system, which will improve the ventilation system, the temperature, and humidity control for the building, and ultimately the indoor air quality. It is vital because we want to make sure that we provide a safe and comfortable environment, not only for our employees but for the animals in our care."
The project will also include removing old rooftop units, adding new piping, and installing a new chiller system.
The upgrade is expected to cost almost $4 million. Work starts next month and should be done by May 2027.
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