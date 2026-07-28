Appeals court orders pause on wrongful death lawsuit of Weslaco cheerleader

The 13th Court of Appeals has ordered a pause on all court proceedings involving the wrongful death lawsuit of a Weslaco cheerleader.

The order, filed Monday, requests a response from attorneys within 10 days. It comes days after a Hidalgo County judge ruled that the case can move forward.

As previously reported, Larissa Rodriguez died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which the coroner's report attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani energy drinks.

Her family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against distributors Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, LLC, and Glazer’s Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC.

The appeals court ordered that all trial court proceedings, including discovery, be paused while it considers Glazer's petition challenging the trial judge's decision to let the lawsuit move forward.

"The court, having examined and fully considered relators’ opposed emergency motion for temporary relief and the response thereto filed by real parties in interest... is of the opinion that relators’ motion should be granted,” the filing states. “Accordingly, we grant relators’ opposed emergency motion for temporary relief, and we order the trial court proceedings, including discovery, to be stayed pending further order of this court or the resolution of this petition for writ of mandamus.”

Glazer's has argued it only distributed the drinks and did not design, manufacture, or label them.

READ MORE: ‘She’s leaving a lot of shattered hearts:’ Community mourning death of Weslaco High School cheerleader