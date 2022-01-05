Brownsville city leaders turning to the state for more COVID-19 resources

The city of Brownsville is looking to the state to try to get more COVID-19 resources.

With the omicron variant sparking another surge in positive numbers here in the valley - some areas are running short of tests and testing supplies.

Brownsville city leaders recently raised the Covid threat level from moderate to significant.

City Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said Brownsville needs more resources.

“We have a big need and a big gap in services, specifically COVID-19 testing at this time," Dr. Rodriguez said. “It's our understanding that the number of people seeking Covid testing has grown to the point that they're going to emergency departments just for testing."

