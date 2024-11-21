Brownsville clinic to launch self-collection HPV screening program
A first of its kind HPV screening program is set to get underway in the Rio Grande Valley.
Su Clinica in Brownsville will be involved in a new pilot program aimed at improving cervical cancer screening in underserved communities through the HPV Self Collection Screening Program.
HPV can cause six types of cancer — including cervical cancer.
The clinic announced the program on Wednesday through a partnership with the MD Anderson Cancer Center
“This self-collection really allows women in the privacy of the restroom or the clinic exam just to take their own sample, and that is sent off to a lab and that can be used for cervical cancer screening," lead researcher Jane Montealegre said.
If a test comes out positive for HPV, the clinic will direct the patient to a specialist for additional screening.
Treatment can also be done at Su Clinica to help remove pre-cancerous cells.
“So women can do it without it costing a lot of money, without having to take off much time, without having to deal with all the hurdles,” Montealegre said.
The self-collection program is only available to patients at Su Clinica. An official launch date for the program has yet to be set.
