Brownsville holds last Cyclobia event of the year

Dozens of people put on their running shoes on Sunday and jumped on their bikes to be a part of Cyclobia Brownsville.

According to the Cyclobia Brownsville website, the free event makes selected Brownsville streets available to residents for recreational and sport activities. CycloBias make the streets car free temporarily, so participants can walk, skate, bike, run, and skateboard without worrying about getting run over by a vehicle.

Brownsville city leaders say these events are necessary to try to curb the rate of obesity related diseases in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We have rates of diabetes and related illnesses in our area, and we need to combat that with two simple things: increase access to healthy foods and increase activity to healthy foods,” Brownsville City Commissioner At Large 'B' Rose Gowen said.

Sunday’s event was the last Cyclobia Brownsville event of the year. More events will be held next spring.