Brownsville ISD hosts final town hall on search for new superintendent
Thursday marked the last town hall for Brownsville ISD community members to voice their thoughts on a new superintendent.
The district hosted three seperate town halls this month to hear from the community regarding what they want in their next leader.
“I think it’s pretty universal that they're looking for a champion of Brownsville ISD,” district search consultant and school board attorney Eden Ramirez said. “They want someone to take the reins of the district, and really kind of propel it to where it can be."
Thursday’s meeting was held at the Porter Early College Auditorium on International Boulevard.
The meeting was for Spanish speakers, but the public was invited to attend.
