Brownsville ISD receives over $2 million from Musk Foundation

The Brownsville Independent School District was awarded $2,412,000 from the Musk Foundation, the district announced Wednesday.

The donation comes after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced last month that he would donate $20 million dollars to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the City of Brownsville for revitalizing the city’s downtown area.

“We are very grateful for the donation from the Musk Foundation,” BISD Superintendent Dr. René Gutiérrez said in a news release. “We are currently working on a plan to expand several of our Career and Technical Education programs and academies.”

The district will announce more details within the next couple of weeks, Dr. Gutierrez added.

The disbursement of funds were based on school enrollment and constituted over a quarter of the $20 million committed funds to be used for the benefit of schools and students within Cameron County, the release stated.