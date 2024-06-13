Brownsville ISD rolls out task force to boost student attendance

Brownsville Independent School District is creating an 'attendance task force' to address the attendance drop and how the district can boost those numbers.

The task force is made up of district staff, students and parents; a task force will be created for every campus.

Their purpose is for them to try to brainstorm ways to encourage students to come to school daily and find out why they're missing class.

The district says they ended this school year with an average daily attendance of 91 percent. While it's high, pre-pandemic, the daily attendance average was around 96 percent.

The task force will meet once a month to come up with a plan on what they can do to boost daily attendance.

"It's about a comprehensive approach, and we're going to plan to where we can have benchmarks regularly. We don't want to wait until the end of the school year or semester. We want to be checking constantly," Brownsville ISD Chief of Operations Dr. Nellie Cantu said.

She says attendance generates funding for the district.

This plan is still in its beginning stages, so people that will be part of this task force have not been named.