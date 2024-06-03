Brownsville ISD summer meal program kicks off Tuesday

It's summer break for students across the Rio Grande Valley and Brownsville Independent School District is making sure kids and teens don't go hungry over the summer.

The district's summer meal program begins Tuesday, June 4. They held a summer meals kick off event at Ringgold Park Pavilion.

Kids 18 and younger can get free breakfast and lunch over the summer break, and they don't have to be a Brownsville ISD student to get a meal.

Last summer, the district served more than 150,000 meals.

"When the school year comes to an end, students actually lose access to consistent, nutritious meals. So the summer meal program can close that gap and ensure students have access to meals," Brownsville ISD Director of Food and Nutrition Jackie Cruz said.

The meals are also available to Brownsville ISD students up to 21 years old with disabilities. Meals have to be eaten on site by the children.

