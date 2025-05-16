Affidavit alleges Brownsville ISD teacher had sex with student multiple times

Julio Ricardo Trujillo was arraigned on Friday on a charge of an improper relationship with a student from Rivera Early College High School.

His bond was set at $150,000. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 if convicted.

Trujillo was arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

According to an affidavit that details a timeline, Trujillo had intercourse with the 19-year-old female student at least three times.

During Trujillo's arraignment on Friday, the student was given the pseudonym Melanie.

On May 5, Melanie was forensically interviewed and said Trujillo asked her to meet him in a classroom on April 14, according to the affidavit. Once inside the classroom, Melanie said Trujillo touched her inappropriately under her clothes.

CCTV footage, according to an affidavit, shows Trujillo entering the classroom at 11:29 am, and Melanie is seen going into the classroom from 11:30 am to 11:35 am.

The affidavit said Trujillo sent Melanie a text message at 11:45 am saying "it finally happened. I loved it, even if we had to rush lol."

Melanie said after April 20, Trujillo picked her up from her workplace on two separate occasions and drove her to a nearby park, to have sex.

During Trujillo's arraignment, a list of conditions was given should he decide to pay bond. They include him wearing an electronic monitoring device and abiding by a curfew that requires him to be at his residence from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. He also cannot make contact with Melanie and stay 200 feet away from schools or where children congregate.

As part of Trujillo's bond conditions, he also must comply with a protective order. The order goes into immediate effect and lasts 91 days. Under the protective order, Trujillo is prohibited from going within 200 feet of Melanie, Rivera Early College High School, or any other school.

As of last week, Trujillo was listed as the head girl's basketball coach on the school's athletic website, but is no longer listed. He was still listed as a criminal justice system teacher with the CTE department at the school.