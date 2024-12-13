Brownsville looking to build ‘much needed’ public safety complex

The city of Brownsville is looking to build what they’re calling a “much needed” public safety complex.

The building, which is expected to cost anywhere between $65 million to $80 million, would house the city's police department, emergency operations center, fire administration and 911 dispatchers.

“Our fire administration is currently in the El Tapiz building and that building has its issues, we don't have an emergency operations center per se.” Brownsville Deputy City Manager Alan Guard said. “The current police building was built about 25 years ago between 6th and 7th street just south of the federal building and they've really outgrown that.

Channel 5 News was told the city will be selling certificates of obligation to help pay for the center.

Brownsville officials said they’re still working to finalize details of the plan, including finding an area to build the complex.

The design phase of the project is expected to take about a year to complete.