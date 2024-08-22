Brownsville man sentenced to 15 years in fatal stabbing

A Brownsville man was convicted on a manslaughter charge Thursday and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Ernesto De Los Reyes was originally charged with murder in connection with the September 2023 stabbing death of 20-year-old Rolando Reyna.

De Los Reyes was 19 years old when he was arrested.

A news release from the Brownsville Police Department said officers at the scene saw De Los Reyes with Reyna in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

De Los Reyes allegedly stabbed Reyna in the parking lot following a verbal confrontation. A news release from Brownsville police said when officers responded to the scene, De Los Reyes was still holding the knife used in the attack.

The trial started on Tuesday.