Brownsville nonprofit requests federal funding for homeowners

The demand for affordable housing in the Rio Grande Valley is growing, and local organizations are requesting federal funding to help families.

Affordable housing nonprofit Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) is working with other nonprofit organizations throughout the state to request $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan funding for affordable housing.

The organization says there’s a significant demand for housing in the city of Brownsville as it has become increasingly unaffordable.

Director of policy at CDC be Zoraima Diaz Director of says there isn’t enough affordable housing for families to purchase even if they qualify for a loan.

In the summer, Diaz says there was enough housing stock inventory to last for months, but now she says there’s barely enough to last a month and a half, adding that median sale price for homes has gone up more than $30,000 from $180,000 in July 2020 to $211,000 a year later.

