Brownsville pediatrician reacts to CDC report showing drop in child vaccination rates

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a significant drop in the rate of children getting vaccinated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors in the Rio Grande Valley say they’ve noticed the trend.

Dr. Asim Zamir, chief of pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, said he’s seen an increase in whooping cough cases due to the decrease in the vaccination rates.

Zamir says it's crucial for children to get vaccinated.

Each year, about 58,000 to 80,000 children under the age of five are hospitalized for respiratory diseases in the United States.

Children’s immune systems are still being developed, making them more likely to contract diseases such as measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, whooping cough and chickenpox.

“There are so many diseases in children that can be prevented, and they are so devastating,” Zamir said.

The symptoms of whooping cough include runny nose, nasal congestion, red eyes, and fever.

Experts recommend that in addition to getting vaccinated, it is also important to maintain good hygiene — and always remember to wash your hands.

With the upcoming winter months, doctors want to remind parents that right now is the time to get your kid's the flu shot.

Health experts say you can get the flu shot and Covid vaccine at the same time.

