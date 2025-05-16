Brownsville police continue searching for missing woman eight years after disappearance
It has been eight years since the disappearance of Kimberly Avila in Brownsville.
She was last seen in the downtown area near 12th Street and Washington Street. Her sister dropped her off around 2:30 a.m.
RELATED STORY: 'We still don't know anything:' Family continues searching for missing Brownsville woman last seen in 2017
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
More News
News Video
-
Affidavit alleges Brownsville ISD teacher had sex with student multiple times
-
Fire at Brownsville apartment complex sparked from maintenance work
-
UTRGV, Edinburg EDC collaborate for internship opportunity for undergraduates
-
More than $618K in cocaine seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
-
Harlingen CISD elementary school has additional police presence due to potential threat
Sports Video
-
Sharyland falls to Boerne in game one of the series
-
Thomas Williams big night lifts UTRGV past Islanders in conference tournament
-
Los Fresnos Falcons Cade Stumbaugh & Josh Laster sign to play college...
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Los Fresnos Falcons
-
Sit-down interview with UTRGV baseball's Steven Lancia ahead of conference tournament