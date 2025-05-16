Brownsville police continue searching for missing woman eight years after disappearance

It has been eight years since the disappearance of Kimberly Avila in Brownsville.

She was last seen in the downtown area near 12th Street and Washington Street. Her sister dropped her off around 2:30 a.m.

RELATED STORY: 'We still don't know anything:' Family continues searching for missing Brownsville woman last seen in 2017

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.