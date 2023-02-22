Brownsville police identify body found in Monday grass fire

The Brownsville Police Department identified the burnt body found in Brownsville as 25-year-old Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, according to a news release.

Roquemore's body was found Monday at around 6 a.m. along FM511 following a grass fire in the area. Someone noticed the fire and attempted to put it out, which is when the body was discovered. Authorities are still waiting on the results of the autopsy.

Brownsville police are urging anyone with information to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.