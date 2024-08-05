Brownsville police identify man accused of stealing ambulance
Brownsville police have identified the suspect accused of stealing an ambulance on Sunday and driving it into Mexico.
Police say 31-year-old Jesus Gilberto Hernandez, a Brownsville resident, is wanted for the theft and an active arrest warrant has been issued for theft of property and could possibly face federal charges.
Hernandez is currently in Mexico and is deemed dangerous.
The theft occurred at the 2000 block of International Boulevard, where police responded to an emergency call.
Brownsville police said the individual, identified as Hernandez, complained of abdominal pain and requested to be transported to a hospital. Hernandez then jumped into the driver's seat of the ambulance and sped away.
Hernandez drove toward the U.S.-Mexico border, where he crashed into barriers before crossing into Matamoros.
Mexican authorities later found the ambulance abandoned near the San Joaquin Funeral Park.
