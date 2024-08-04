Stolen ambulance out of Brownsville recovered in Mexico
An ambulance that was stolen out of Brownsville and taken into Mexico has been recovered by Mexican authorities, according to Brownsville police.
Police said an unknown suspect allegedly stole a Brownsville ambulance and crossed it into Mexico. Police responded to an emergency call at the 2000 block of International Boulevard at around 7 a.m. Sunday.
They said the suspect had complained of abdominal pain and requested to be transported to the hospital. The suspect then "unexpectedly" jumped into the driver's seat of the ambulance and sped away from the scene.
According to police, the suspect drove the ambulance towards the international border, where he crashed into barriers before crossing into Matamoros, Mexico.
Tamaulipas State Police spokesperson said while authorities were conducting "security and surveillance patrols" in Matamoros, they recieved a report from security personnel at the Brownsville & Matamoros Express International Bridge.
They said an ambulance with Brownsville logos had disregarded stop signs and crashed through the security gate, entering Matamoros.
The spokesperson said protocols were activated and the stolen ambulance was later reported abandoned near the San Joaquin Funeral Park.
Mexican authorities are planning to return the ambulance, but a timeline was unclear, according to Brownsville police.
No injuries were reported, and the incident is still under investigation.
