Brownsville police: Sam's Club theft suspects turn themselves in

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

A man and woman accused of stealing meat products from a Sam's Club in Brownsville have turned themselves in, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Ricardo Rubio and Debra Rubio turned themselves in at the Brownsville Police Department on Monday, police said.

The two are accused of stealing meat products from the store earlier this month. Brownsville police previously stated that the female suspect served as the lookout while the male suspect concealed the products.

The suspects were charged with three counts of theft each.

Ricardo Rubio's bond was set at $15,000 and Debra Rubio's bond was set at $3,000.