Brownsville police seeking person of interest in vehicle theft case

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle.

Photos released by Brownsville police show a man in a gray shirt with glasses and tattoos on his arm behind the wheel of an orange vehicle.

Those with any information on the person of interest are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 596-546-8477.