Brownsville police seeking person of interest in vehicle theft case
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle.
Photos released by Brownsville police show a man in a gray shirt with glasses and tattoos on his arm behind the wheel of an orange vehicle.
Those with any information on the person of interest are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 596-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
'Mastermind' in Brownsville murder for hire scheme found guilty on all charges
-
Valley congress members react to passage of government funding bill
-
First responders take part in mass casualty training exercise in San Benito
-
New survey aims to identify historic buildings in Harlingen
-
Residents speak out over 'swarm' of mosquitoes in La Feria neighborhood