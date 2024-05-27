Brownsville police: Suspect arrested in connection with a man found with a gunshot wound to the head

The Brownsville Police Department have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a man who was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Brownsville police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, arrested 35-year-old Alejandro Alvarado at the 1100 block of Calle Galaxia on Friday, May 24.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 18, at the 100 block of Blanche Street. Responding officers discovered a man, identified as 25-year-old Armando Rivera, dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED STORY: Man found dead in Brownsville, investigation underway

Police said preliminary investigation revealed Rivera and another unidentified man were shot at by Alvarado as they traveled through the 1100 block of Calle Galaxia. It was during this incident that Rivera was shot in the head.

According to police, the unidentified male, who was with Rivera, drove to the 100 block of Blanche Street where he left the vehicle and notified his family of the incident. The family then contacted authorities.

Police said they also arrested a second man for an earlier incident involving Rivera and the unidentified male. Luciano Cesar Avina, 33, was arrested on Friday, May 24, by U.S. Marshals in San Benito. He is accused of shooting at Rivera and the unidentified male as they arrived at the 1100 block of Calle Terrestre, where Rivera lived. Avina fled the scene and no injuries were reported at that time.

Alvarado was arraigned on Saturday, May 25, and was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. He was issued a $355,000 bond.

Avina was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. He was issued a $205,000 bond.