Brownsville PUB: Power restored to around 2,000 customers
UPDATE: On Saturday, July 27, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced power was restored at around 10:38 p.m.
A power outage is affecting around 2,000 customers, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced in a social media post published on Saturday evening.
Brownsville PUB said they’ve received reports of a downed power line at the Las Palmas Circle that could be the source of the outage affecting customers living near Hanna High School.
“Crews are working to get service restored as quickly as possible,” Brownsville PUB stated.
