Brownsville robbery suspect identified

Martin Lee Edwards. Photo Credit: Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station and attempting to rob a bank on Tuesday morning.

Martin Lee Edwards, 44, has been charged with two counts of robbery after robbing a Stripes gas station located on 1601 Central Blvd, according to a news release. Police say he handed a note to the clerk requesting money.

After receiving the money, Edwards walked to the IBC Bank located on 1623 Central Blvd. He was not able to retrieve any money at the bank and left the scene in a white vehicle, the police department said in a statement.

Edwards was located at the Siesta Inn Motel on the 2200 block of Central Blvd. where he was arrested without incident, police said.