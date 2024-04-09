x

Brownsville school board to vote on next steps in school consolidation plan

6 hours 38 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 11:11 AM April 09, 2024 in News - Local

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees held their last meeting on the school consolidation plan on Monday night.

The district plans on consolidating three elementary schools, Cromack Elementary, Garza Elementary and Del Castillo Elementary. Students from those schools would be moved to other nearby campuses.

RELATED STORY: Parents attend meeting to learn more about Brownsville ISD school consolidation plans

This is an effort to address a $20 million budget deficit.

The school board will meet Tuesday to announce the next steps in their consolidation plan.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the BISD Administration Building, located at 1900 East Price Road.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days