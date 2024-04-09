Brownsville school board to vote on next steps in school consolidation plan

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees held their last meeting on the school consolidation plan on Monday night.

The district plans on consolidating three elementary schools, Cromack Elementary, Garza Elementary and Del Castillo Elementary. Students from those schools would be moved to other nearby campuses.

This is an effort to address a $20 million budget deficit.

The school board will meet Tuesday to announce the next steps in their consolidation plan.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the BISD Administration Building, located at 1900 East Price Road.