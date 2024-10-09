Brownsville to discuss pilot valet parking program in public meeting

The city of Brownsville has decided to start testing a valet parking service at four drop-off and pick-up zones by Friday, Nov. 1.

City officials will be holding two public meetings to discuss the pilot program with residents on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

“We want to invite everybody who is interested about it, but they might have a lot of questions,” Brownsville Project Management Office Director Roberto Baez said.

The first public meeting on the valet parking pilot program will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the city’s communications and marketing offices located, in downtown Brownsville on East Adams Street.

The second meeting will take place in the same location at 2 p.m.

As of now, the city says they have not selected a company to provide the valet service.

More information on the program is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.