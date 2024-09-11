Brownsville working to control mosquito population

The city of Brownsville is working to control the mosquito population by treating hot spots.

The city started putting mosquito dunks in places where stagnant water accumulates, including in ditches.

The dunks kill mosquito larvae before they can hatch.

“There's certain hot spots — neighborhoods — where we're there's always activity, so we also treat the storm drains down there,” Brownsville medical entomologist Yaziri Gonzalez said.

The city is also asking people to do their part by getting rid of any standing water around your home, and using mosquito repellent if you're spending time outside.

