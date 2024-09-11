‘What we're thinking is that West Nile is here:’ Hidalgo County investigates 4 potential cases of West Nile virus

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four new potential cases of West Nile Virus on Wednesday, and they’re anticipating more.

Hidalgo County health officials say this is their first round of potential new cases of locally acquired West Nile Virus in three years.

“What we're thinking is that West Nile is here, we just haven't been able to detect it in the pools and the samples of mosquitoes we've caught,” Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez said. “But they have been detected up north."

Wednesday’s announcement of the potential cases came after doctors reported positive lab tests for four patients.

Olivarez says West Nile Virus is now in 30 Texas counties and parts of Mexico.

According to Olivarez, the positive patients did not have "significant" travel.

“There might have been some local travel, but nothing into Mexico or other parts of the state,” Olivarez said. “That's what we're investigating right now."

The fall months are the season in which mosquito borne illness spreads the most, with cooler weather and people outside.

“I've got a feeling this is going to be an active year for dengue and for West Nile. Mainly West Nile," Olivarez said.

Symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, muscle weakness, vision loss and numbness.

Recovery from West Nile could take several weeks or months.

In order to protect yourself, make sure you dispose of standing water around your home, trim your grass, wear long sleeves and use repellant.

If you suspect you may have the virus, talk to your doctor about getting tested.

