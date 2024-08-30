West Nile Virus, Dengue Fever confirmed in Hidalgo County after residents travel outside the country

West Nile Virus and Dengue Fever were confirmed in Hidalgo County and involved two separate groups of people from the Rio Grande Valley visiting family outside the country.

Those people contracted the viruses while visiting family in Mexico and the Caribbean.

Hidalgo County reported three cases of West Nile Virus and four cases of Dengue Fever on Thursday. All of those cases were travel-related.

"There is an indication that these people may have traveled to other parts of the state, other parts of the country, may have traveled into Mexico, to other parts, maybe the Caribbean, Puerto Rico where there's a lot of activity over there," Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said.

Investigators have captured and tested mosquitos in the Valley to see if they're carrying the virus; all results came back negative.