Hidalgo county confirms cases of West Nile virus, possible dengue cases

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department identified three West Nile virus cases in Hidalgo County, according to a news release.

Four "potentially travel-related" Dengue cases were reported by local healthcare providers, the news release added.

The release said all three West Nile cases have been investigated and were determined to be travel-related. There has been no new confirmed cases by the Texas Department of State Health Services through their mosquito testing.

According to the news release, a clinical review is still being conducted by Hidalgo County and Texas DSHS in accordance to CDC procedure on the possible Dengue cases.

"It is important to note that the overall mosquito trapping conducted by Hidalgo County and Texas DSHS have not identified any positive mosquito pools of Dengue or West Nile in our area," the news release said.

Health officials continue to gather mosquito samples to assess for any active arboviral illness, according to the release. Hidalgo County also continues to carry out adulticide spraying and larviciding in the affected areas to reduce mosquito populations.

Officials encourage residents to take preventive measures such as using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeve clothing while outdoors.