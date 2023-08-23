Burn ban in effect in Cameron County

The rain seen in Cameron County early Tuesday morning was not enough to get the county out of current drought conditions, according to the county fire marshal.

As a result, county commissioners announced a burn ban in effect for the county.

“Almost all of Texas is under a burn ban at this point,” Cameron County Fire Marshal Juan Martinez said.

The burn ban went into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and expires in 90 days. Anyone caught illegally burning anything bigger than a barbecue pit or a camp fire could see a $500 fine while the ban is in effect.

“However, if we do start to receive more rain and our drought index changes, we can take it back to commissioners court, and we can undo the burn ban,” Martinez said.