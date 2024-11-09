Business owner admits to scheme to bribe Pharr Customs and Border Patrol official

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced that a man has pled guilty of his role in a bribery scheme to give kickbacks to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official in exchange for efforts to influence the award of federal contracts.

Hamdani said 49-year-old Christopher Cassity admitted between July 29, 2019, and Dec. 29, 2022, he and an information security system officer, who lives in Pharr, carried out the bribery scheme.

According to court documents, Cassity is facing one count of honest services wire fraud.

Cassity provided kickbacks to the security officer in exchange for the officer's influence in awarding CBP contracts to businesses that would also subcontract with Cassity's company, IVV Solutions, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said the security officer "specifically directed and pressured" CBP contracting officials to choose contractors from a preferred list, who bid on contracts to upgrade CBP's information security system in various facilities. The security officer knew contractors on the list would subcontract with IVV Solutions provide "independent verification and validation services."

According to court documents, IVV Solutions received approximately $814,570 in payments during the bribery scheme and Cassity made approximately 58 kickback payments to the security officer, approximately $443,125.

Hamdani said Cassity concealed the bribery scheme by falsely claiming that the security officer conduits received payments for unnecessary and unperformed services.

Cassity is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 10, 2025 and faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.