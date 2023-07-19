Cameron Co. Cancels Temporary Closures at 3 Beach Access Points
UPDATE (9/15): The three beach access points are back open to vehicular traffic.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Three Cameron County beach access points are set to close temporarily due to inclement weather.
Per a press release, Beach Access 5, Beach Access 6 and Boca Chica Beach will be closed to vehicular traffic starting Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino is asking beachgoers to follow lifeguards' orders and the flag advisory system.
The public is still allowed in other county beach access areas, including Isla Blanca County Park and Andy Bowie County Park.
