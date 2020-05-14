Cameron County announces 26th coronavirus-related death, 13 new cases

On Thursday, Cameron County officials announced an additional death related to the coronavirus.

According to a Cameron County news release, the patient was an 90-year-old man who was a resident of The Windsor Atrium and had previously been reported as a case.

The total of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is now 26.

Cameron County also announced that another 13 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 582.

The new cases involve nine residents from Brownsville, one of them a 5-year-old boy, two residents from Harlingen and two from Los Fresnos.



According to the news release, 22 people have recovered. Of the 582 confirmed cases in Cameron County, a total of 297 people have recovered.